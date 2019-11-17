SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) Short Interest Update

SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,870,000 shares, an increase of 12.7% from the September 30th total of 1,660,000 shares. Approximately 1.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 655,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days.

In other news, CFO Brendan Thomas Cavanagh sold 54,411 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.07, for a total transaction of $14,585,956.77. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 98,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,472,180.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jack Langer sold 5,301 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.91, for a total value of $1,388,384.91. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 50 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,095.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 80,388 shares of company stock worth $21,370,778. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in SBA Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in SBA Communications by 65.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 129 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in SBA Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in SBA Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in SBA Communications by 103.9% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 155 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. 93.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SBA Communications stock traded up $2.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $237.26. 647,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 624,935. The business has a fifty day moving average of $237.98 and a 200 day moving average of $235.01. The firm has a market cap of $26.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.22, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.65. SBA Communications has a 12-month low of $155.19 and a 12-month high of $270.42.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.97 by ($1.78). The company had revenue of $486.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $497.48 million. SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 4.16% and a net margin of 6.89%. SBA Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that SBA Communications will post 7.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 20th. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.47%.

SBAC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their target price on SBA Communications from $259.00 to $292.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. TheStreet lowered SBA Communications from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on SBA Communications to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $260.00 price target (up previously from $245.00) on shares of SBA Communications in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on SBA Communications from $203.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $248.73.

About SBA Communications

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America. By Building Better Wireless, SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses – site leasing and site development services. The primary focus of the Company is the leasing of antenna space on its multi-tenant communication sites to a variety of wireless service providers under long-term lease contracts.

