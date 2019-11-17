Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) Earns Buy Rating from Argus

Argus reissued their buy rating on shares of Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, 24/7 WallStreet reports. They currently have a $52.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $50.00.

SNY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Thursday, August 29th. UBS Group raised shares of Sanofi from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Guggenheim raised shares of Sanofi from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Sanofi from an equal rating to a weight rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Monday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $50.33.

Get Sanofi alerts:

Shares of Sanofi stock traded up $1.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $46.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,176,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,311,458. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $45.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.49. The firm has a market cap of $112.74 billion, a PE ratio of 14.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.67. Sanofi has a fifty-two week low of $40.00 and a fifty-two week high of $47.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

In other Sanofi news, major shareholder Sanofi sold 172,904 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.15, for a total value of $48,611,959.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Sanofi during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Sanofi by 141.2% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 603 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sanofi by 292.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 671 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sanofi in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new stake in shares of Sanofi in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. 7.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Sanofi

Sanofi provides therapeutic solutions. It offers Cerezyme and Cerdelga for Gaucher disease, Myozyme and Lumizyme for Pompe disease, Fabrazyme for Fabry disease, and Aldurazyme for mucopolysaccharidosis Type 1; Aubagio, an immunomodulatory; and Lemtrada, a monoclonal antibody to treat multiple sclerosis.

Featured Article: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Sanofi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanofi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.