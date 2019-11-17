Sachem Capital (NYSEAMERICAN:SACH) Now Covered by LADENBURG THALM/SH SH

LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on shares of Sachem Capital (NYSEAMERICAN:SACH) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN SACH traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $4.18. 130,377 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 133,738. Sachem Capital has a one year low of $3.80 and a one year high of $5.70.

Get Sachem Capital alerts:

Sachem Capital (NYSEAMERICAN:SACH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.38 million for the quarter.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 14th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 10th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Sachem Capital by 47.8% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 20,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 6,523 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sachem Capital by 333.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 218,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 167,916 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sachem Capital by 741.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 527,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,799,000 after purchasing an additional 464,634 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new position in shares of Sachem Capital during the second quarter worth $622,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sachem Capital by 23.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 443,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,356,000 after purchasing an additional 85,362 shares during the period.

Sachem Capital Company Profile

Sachem Capital Corp. operates as a real estate finance company. The company engages in originating, underwriting, funding, servicing, and managing a portfolio of short-term loans secured by first mortgage liens on real property located primarily in Connecticut. It offers loans to real estate investors to fund their acquisition, renovation, development, rehabilitation, or improvement of properties located in Connecticut, Massachusetts, Florida, New York, Vermont, and Rhode Island.

Featured Article: How does a 12b-1 fee affect fund performance?



Receive News & Ratings for Sachem Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sachem Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.