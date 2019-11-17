Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY) Short Interest Update

Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 290,100 shares, a drop of 24.5% from the September 30th total of 384,300 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 533,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

RYAAY has been the topic of several analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Ryanair from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. ValuEngine raised shares of Ryanair from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Ryanair from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Societe Generale cut shares of Ryanair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Ryanair from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.00.

NASDAQ:RYAAY traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $86.01. The stock had a trading volume of 243,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 396,454. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.95. Ryanair has a twelve month low of $55.75 and a twelve month high of $86.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $19.20 billion, a PE ratio of 16.73 and a beta of 0.85.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Ryanair by 51.3% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 531 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Ryanair in the second quarter valued at $35,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in Ryanair in the second quarter valued at $90,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Ryanair in the second quarter valued at $114,000. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Ryanair in the third quarter valued at $123,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.50% of the company’s stock.

Ryanair Company Profile

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, and Other European countries. The company is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled services and Internet-related services; in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise; and marketing accommodation services, holidays, car hire, and travel insurance through its Website.

