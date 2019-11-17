Russell Investments Group Ltd. Lowers Stock Holdings in Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its holdings in Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL) by 15.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 500,767 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 92,130 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Centurylink were worth $6,233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Centurylink by 68.7% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 2,058 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Centurylink by 563.7% in the second quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,197 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,866 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Centurylink by 54.9% in the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 2,823 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Centurylink in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Centurylink in the third quarter valued at $45,000. 72.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CTL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Guggenheim downgraded Centurylink from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. TheStreet raised Centurylink from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Centurylink in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Centurylink from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Raymond James raised Centurylink from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.16.

Shares of Centurylink stock opened at $14.97 on Friday. Centurylink Inc has a twelve month low of $9.64 and a twelve month high of $19.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.58, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.74.

Centurylink (NYSE:CTL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.01). Centurylink had a negative net margin of 34.96% and a positive return on equity of 9.56%. The firm had revenue of $5.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. Centurylink’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Centurylink Inc will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

About Centurylink

CenturyLink, Inc provides various communications services to residential, business, wholesale, and governmental customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. It offers VPN data network services; Ethernet services; Internet protocol (IP) services; facilities-based Prism TV service, as well as satellite digital television services; CDN services; and Vyvx broadcast services.

