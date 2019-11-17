Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $6.41 Million Stake in Denison Mines Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Denison Mines Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) (TSE:DML) by 4.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,259,602 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 607,332 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 2.25% of Denison Mines worth $6,405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Denison Mines by 507.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 162,243 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 135,550 shares during the last quarter.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DNN. Raymond James set a $1.00 price target on shares of Denison Mines and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Denison Mines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th.

Shares of DNN opened at $0.45 on Friday. Denison Mines Corp has a one year low of $0.38 and a one year high of $0.60.

Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) (TSE:DML) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 million.

About Denison Mines

Denison Mines Corp. operates as a uranium exploration and development company with focuses in the Athabasca Basin region of northern Saskatchewan, Canada. Its projects primarily includes the Wheeler River, the Waterbury, the Midwest, the McClean Lake and Mill, and the Hook-Carter that covers approximately 320,000 hectares in the Athabasca Basin region.

