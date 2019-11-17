Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $5.86 Million Stake in Howard Hughes Corp (NYSE:HHC)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Howard Hughes Corp (NYSE:HHC) by 43.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 34,634 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.10% of Howard Hughes worth $5,857,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in Howard Hughes by 11.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Independent Investors Inc. increased its position in Howard Hughes by 0.3% during the second quarter. Independent Investors Inc. now owns 34,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,232,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in Howard Hughes by 4.2% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA increased its position in Howard Hughes by 1.2% during the second quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA now owns 9,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,136,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in Howard Hughes by 2.9% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $533,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. 84.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Howard Hughes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 9th.

In other Howard Hughes news, Director Adam R. Flatto purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $107.31 per share, with a total value of $321,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 39,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,227,370.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 7.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HHC opened at $109.89 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.22 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $118.10 and its 200-day moving average is $119.33. Howard Hughes Corp has a 52-week low of $89.51 and a 52-week high of $135.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.81.

Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $231.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $234.78 million. Howard Hughes had a return on equity of 3.38% and a net margin of 7.58%. The firm’s revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Howard Hughes Corp will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

The Howard Hughes Corporation owns, manages, and develops commercial, residential, and hospitality operating properties in the United States. It operates through three segments: Operating Assets, Master Planned Communities, and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment owns 15 retail, 28 office, 8 multi-family, and 4 hospitality properties, as well as 10 other operating assets and investments primarily located and around The Woodlands, Texas; Columbia, Maryland; New York, New York; Las Vegas, Nevada; and Honolulu, Hawai’i.

