Russell Investments Group Ltd. Grows Position in Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL) by 7.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90,311 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,532 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.60% of Unitil worth $5,729,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UTL. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Unitil during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC grew its stake in Unitil by 75.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Unitil during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Unitil during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, Menta Capital LLC purchased a new position in Unitil during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Unitil alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on UTL. ValuEngine downgraded Unitil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Unitil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday.

Shares of UTL stock opened at $60.06 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $62.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.81. Unitil Co. has a twelve month low of $47.05 and a twelve month high of $64.53. The company has a market capitalization of $900.35 million, a P/E ratio of 26.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 0.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Unitil (NYSE:UTL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. Unitil had a return on equity of 9.27% and a net margin of 9.79%. The company had revenue of $85.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.00 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Unitil Co. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 12th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Unitil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.37%.

About Unitil

Unitil Corporation, a public utility holding company, engages in the distribution of electricity and natural gas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Utility Gas Operations, Utility Electric Operations, and Non-Regulated. The company distributes electricity in the southeastern seacoast and state capital regions of New Hampshire, and the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts; and distributes natural gas in southeastern New Hampshire, portions of southern Maine to the Lewiston-Auburn area, and in the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts.

Featured Story: What is meant by a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Unitil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unitil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.