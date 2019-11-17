Russell Investments Group Ltd. Grows Position in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) by 15.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 185,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,430 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.07% of Brown & Brown worth $6,699,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Brown & Brown during the first quarter valued at approximately $8,149,000. South Texas Money Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Brown & Brown during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,655,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 0.4% during the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 562,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,847,000 after acquiring an additional 2,277 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Brown & Brown during the second quarter valued at approximately $8,409,000. Finally, Orrstown Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 7.7% during the second quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. now owns 24,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $809,000 after acquiring an additional 1,720 shares in the last quarter. 71.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BRO opened at $37.87 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $10.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.69. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.72 and a 12-month high of $38.18.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39. The business had revenue of $618.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $610.36 million. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 12.39% and a net margin of 17.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be issued a $0.085 dividend. This is an increase from Brown & Brown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio is 27.64%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BRO shares. Barclays upped their target price on Brown & Brown from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded Brown & Brown from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Raymond James upped their target price on Brown & Brown from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on Brown & Brown from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Brown & Brown from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.67.

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, England, Canada, Bermuda, and the Cayman Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment offers commercial packages, group medical, workers' compensation, property risk, and general liability insurance products; and group and individual life, accident, disability, health, hospitalization, medical, dental, and other ancillary insurance products, as well as risk management, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

