Russell Investments Group Ltd. Decreases Stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc (NYSE:ZTO)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc (NYSE:ZTO) by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 285,997 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 40,269 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.06% of ZTO Express (Cayman) worth $6,025,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 6,857.9% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 32,381,725 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $619,139,000 after purchasing an additional 31,916,328 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 0.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,801,711 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $283,011,000 after purchasing an additional 87,913 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 1.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,041,750 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $230,239,000 after purchasing an additional 209,849 shares during the last quarter. Green Court Capital Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 1.3% in the second quarter. Green Court Capital Management Ltd now owns 7,751,838 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $148,215,000 after purchasing an additional 96,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRILLIANCE ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd raised its stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 15.8% in the third quarter. BRILLIANCE ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 5,142,368 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $109,686,000 after purchasing an additional 701,672 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.42% of the company’s stock.

ZTO stock opened at $22.37 on Friday. ZTO Express has a 1-year low of $15.30 and a 1-year high of $22.69. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.77 and a quick ratio of 3.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.05 and a beta of 0.80.

ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The transportation company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. ZTO Express (Cayman) had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 21.99%. The firm had revenue of $5.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that ZTO Express will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ZTO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, September 20th. ValuEngine cut ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Company Profile

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. As of December 31, 2017, it operated a fleet of approximately 3,600 self-owned trucks.

