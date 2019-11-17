RTI Surgical Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:RTIX) Short Interest Up 13.5% in October

RTI Surgical Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:RTIX) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,120,000 shares, an increase of 13.5% from the September 30th total of 986,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 160,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.0 days. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.

NASDAQ:RTIX traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.97. The company had a trading volume of 263,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 244,786. RTI Surgical has a 12-month low of $1.80 and a 12-month high of $6.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.42 and a beta of 1.31.

RTI Surgical (NASDAQ:RTIX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01). RTI Surgical had a positive return on equity of 1.75% and a negative net margin of 3.72%. The firm had revenue of $76.13 million for the quarter.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered RTI Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet lowered RTI Surgical from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Sidoti assumed coverage on RTI Surgical in a report on Monday, September 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded RTI Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. RTI Surgical has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.13.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RTIX. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of RTI Surgical by 78.7% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,505 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 4,627 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of RTI Surgical during the second quarter worth about $65,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of RTI Surgical by 62.0% during the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 25,615 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 9,800 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of RTI Surgical by 20.5% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 47,661 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 8,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of RTI Surgical by 200.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 47,214 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 31,518 shares during the last quarter. 58.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About RTI Surgical

RTI Surgical Holdings, Inc, a surgical implant company, designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes biologic, metal, and synthetic implants worldwide. It processes donated human musculoskeletal and other tissues, as well as bovine and porcine animal tissues to produce allograft and xenograft implants by using its proprietary BIOCLEANSE, TUTOPLAST, and CANCELLE SP sterilization processes.

