Ronald A. Pankau Sells 300 Shares of CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) Stock

CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) Director Ronald A. Pankau sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.02, for a total transaction of $59,706.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $777,372.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ CME opened at $204.20 on Friday. CME Group Inc has a 1 year low of $161.05 and a 1 year high of $224.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $73.84 billion, a PE ratio of 29.94, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a fifty day moving average of $207.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $202.35.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.15. CME Group had a net margin of 40.93% and a return on equity of 9.54%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that CME Group Inc will post 6.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 9th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.99%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advantage Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in CME Group by 119.0% in the second quarter. Advantage Investment Management LLC now owns 184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CME Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CME Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of CME Group by 2,471.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of CME Group by 44.9% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 84.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CME shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of CME Group from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of CME Group from $224.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of CME Group from $220.00 to $218.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of CME Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of CME Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $203.36.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers a range of products across various asset classes, including futures and options based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural commodities, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

