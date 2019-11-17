Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $67.53

Rogers Communications Inc. (TSE:RCI.B) (NYSE:RCI)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $67.53 and traded as low as $63.27. Rogers Communications shares last traded at $63.69, with a volume of 287,905 shares.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RCI.B. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from C$81.00 to C$79.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from C$69.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from C$78.00 to C$76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Cormark dropped their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from C$83.00 to C$81.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, TD Securities raised shares of Rogers Communications from a “buy” rating to an “action list buy” rating and set a C$89.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$76.11.

The stock has a market cap of $25.48 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 203.68. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$63.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$67.51.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.

