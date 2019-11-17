Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) PT Raised to $180.00 at Morgan Stanley

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $142.00 to $180.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on ROK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $145.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Gabelli lowered shares of Rockwell Automation from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays restated a hold rating and set a $159.00 price target on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Rockwell Automation from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price target for the company from $161.00 to $191.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Rockwell Automation from a b+ rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $182.20.

Shares of ROK traded up $1.52 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $200.27. 730,921 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,036,177. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $171.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $162.41. The company has a market cap of $22.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.84. Rockwell Automation has a 1 year low of $141.46 and a 1 year high of $207.11.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The industrial products company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 10.39% and a return on equity of 99.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.11 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation will post 8.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This is an increase from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is currently 47.06%.

In other Rockwell Automation news, CFO Patrick P. Goris sold 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $680,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,440,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP David M. Dorgan sold 10,148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.22, for a total transaction of $2,011,536.56. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,247,616.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,648 shares of company stock valued at $5,720,944 over the last ninety days. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ROK. Coastal Capital Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 426.5% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 179 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 112.9% during the third quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 198 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. 72.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and information solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Architecture & Software; and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment provides control platforms, including controllers, electronic operator interface devices, electronic input/output devices, communication and networking products, and industrial computers that perform multiple control disciplines and monitoring of applications, such as discrete, batch and continuous process, drives control, motion control, and machine safety control.

