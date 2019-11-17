Robert Wayne Burks Buys 4,400 Shares of HCI Group Inc (NYSE:HCI) Stock

HCI Group Inc (NYSE:HCI) Director Robert Wayne Burks bought 4,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $44.67 per share, with a total value of $196,548.00.

HCI Group stock opened at $44.67 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. HCI Group Inc has a 52 week low of $36.72 and a 52 week high of $56.01. The company has a market capitalization of $359.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.24 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $42.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.47.

HCI Group (NYSE:HCI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.07. HCI Group had a return on equity of 5.92% and a net margin of 5.32%. The firm had revenue of $59.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.39 million. Research analysts anticipate that HCI Group Inc will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. HCI Group’s payout ratio is presently 49.54%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Man Group plc lifted its holdings in HCI Group by 3.3% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 91,883 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,719,000 after acquiring an additional 2,950 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in HCI Group by 4.3% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 62,403 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,525,000 after acquiring an additional 2,560 shares during the period. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in HCI Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,014,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in HCI Group by 25.1% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 42,460 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,718,000 after acquiring an additional 8,510 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in HCI Group by 3.9% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 21,876 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $920,000 after acquiring an additional 829 shares during the period. 60.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on HCI. TheStreet downgraded HCI Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. ValuEngine raised HCI Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded HCI Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd.

HCI Group Company Profile

HCI Group, Inc engages in the property and casualty insurance, reinsurance, real estate, and information technology businesses in Florida. It provides residential insurance products, such as homeowners insurance, flood insurance, and wind-only insurance to homeowners, condominium owners, and tenants, as well as offers reinsurance programs.

