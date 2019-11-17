Robert W. Baird Cuts Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) Price Target to $53.00

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) had its price objective trimmed by Robert W. Baird from $57.00 to $53.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on GOOS. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Canada Goose from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating and set a $62.00 price objective (down from $72.00) on shares of Canada Goose in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Canada Goose from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Canada Goose presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $54.27.

Shares of GOOS stock traded down $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $35.67. 2,195,984 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,508,618. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Canada Goose has a 12 month low of $31.67 and a 12 month high of $71.58. The stock has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 3.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.90 and a 200 day moving average of $41.62.

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.22. Canada Goose had a return on equity of 41.67% and a net margin of 15.66%. The business had revenue of $294.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. Canada Goose’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Canada Goose will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GOOS. Broad Peak Investment Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in Canada Goose in the third quarter valued at about $35,653,000. Cidel Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Canada Goose in the second quarter valued at about $19,347,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Canada Goose by 50.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,466,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,795,000 after purchasing an additional 493,507 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Canada Goose by 1,096.9% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 493,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,129,000 after purchasing an additional 452,669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its position in Canada Goose by 74.1% in the second quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 917,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,546,000 after purchasing an additional 390,624 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.95% of the company’s stock.

Canada Goose Company Profile

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells premium outdoor apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Direct to Consumer. It offers parkas, jackets, shells, vests, knitwear, and accessories for fall, winter, and spring seasons.

