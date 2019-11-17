Robert L. Borden Sells 3,000 Shares of Athene Holding Ltd (NYSE:ATH) Stock

Athene Holding Ltd (NYSE:ATH) Director Robert L. Borden sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.35, for a total transaction of $133,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,012 shares in the company, valued at $887,532.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

ATH opened at $43.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $41.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.92. Athene Holding Ltd has a 1-year low of $36.00 and a 1-year high of $46.07. The company has a market cap of $8.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.32, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.01.

Get Athene alerts:

Athene (NYSE:ATH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.44). Athene had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 11.56%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.90 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Athene Holding Ltd will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Athene from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Athene from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on shares of Athene from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on shares of Athene in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Athene and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.20.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. World Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Athene by 4.8% in the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 5,282 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Athene by 3.5% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 7,120 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its holdings in shares of Athene by 6.2% in the second quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 5,784 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Athene by 7.5% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,231 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of Athene by 1.3% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 34,239 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.21% of the company’s stock.

About Athene

Athene Holding Ltd., a retirement services company, issues, reinsures, and acquires retirement savings products in the United States and Bermuda. It offers fixed deferred, immediate, and payout annuities; and funding agreements and pension risk transfer products to institutional investors. The company's products are designed for individuals and institutions seeking to fund retirement needs.

Featured Article: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for Athene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Athene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.