RingCentral Inc (NYSE:RNG) Shares Sold by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of RingCentral Inc (NYSE:RNG) by 99.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 250 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 25,250 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in RingCentral were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in RingCentral by 48.4% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 920 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its stake in RingCentral by 12.3% in the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,523 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. ARP Americas LP purchased a new position in RingCentral in the third quarter worth approximately $1,218,000. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in RingCentral by 7.3% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,448 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in RingCentral by 22.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 164,832 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $20,713,000 after acquiring an additional 30,275 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on RNG shares. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of RingCentral from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of RingCentral from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of RingCentral from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of RingCentral from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 9th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of RingCentral in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.18.

In other news, CAO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 315 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.86, for a total value of $39,645.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, COO David Sipes sold 1,100 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction on Friday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.08, for a total transaction of $163,988.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 236,689 shares in the company, valued at $35,285,596.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 405,065 shares of company stock valued at $58,781,029 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 11.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RNG opened at $170.19 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.94 billion, a PE ratio of -4,254.75 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. RingCentral Inc has a twelve month low of $64.41 and a twelve month high of $177.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $159.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $134.42.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $233.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.37 million. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 4.06% and a negative return on equity of 1.61%. The company’s revenue was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that RingCentral Inc will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RingCentral Company Profile

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect primarily in North America. The company's products include RingCentral Office, provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax through smartphones, tablets, PCs, and desk phones; RingCentral Professional, a cloud based virtual telephone service for professionals, as well as provides inbound call answering and management services, and includes inbound local, long-distance, and toll-free minutes; and RingCentral Fax that provides online fax capabilities that allow businesses to send and receive fax documents without a fax machine.

