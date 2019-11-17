Rhumbline Advisers Has $1.21 Million Holdings in Bryn Mawr Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:BMTC)

Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Bryn Mawr Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:BMTC) by 8.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 33,170 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,691 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.16% of Bryn Mawr Bank worth $1,211,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BMTC. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Bryn Mawr Bank by 1.4% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 21,306 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $795,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Bryn Mawr Bank in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Bryn Mawr Bank in the second quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Roubaix Capital LLC grew its stake in Bryn Mawr Bank by 25.6% in the second quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC now owns 74,002 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,762,000 after acquiring an additional 15,080 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in Bryn Mawr Bank by 20.5% in the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 13,886 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $518,000 after acquiring an additional 2,361 shares during the period. 76.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Andrea F. Gilbert sold 4,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.63, for a total transaction of $159,444.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,607 shares in the company, valued at $1,126,157.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:BMTC opened at $38.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Bryn Mawr Bank Corp. has a 12-month low of $32.84 and a 12-month high of $41.33. The stock has a market cap of $784.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.25 and its 200 day moving average is $36.81.

Bryn Mawr Bank (NASDAQ:BMTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The bank reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.05. Bryn Mawr Bank had a return on equity of 10.90% and a net margin of 22.13%. The company had revenue of $56.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.45 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bryn Mawr Bank Corp. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. Bryn Mawr Bank’s payout ratio is 30.06%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. BidaskClub raised Bryn Mawr Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. ValuEngine raised Bryn Mawr Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Bryn Mawr Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.00.

Bryn Mawr Bank Profile

Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for The Bryn Mawr Trust Company that provides commercial and retail banking services to individual and business customers. It operates in two segments, Wealth Management and Banking. The company accepts deposit products, including interest-bearing demand accounts, wholesale time deposits, retail time deposits, savings accounts, noninterest-bearing demand accounts, and wholesale non-maturity deposits, as well as NOW and market rate accounts.

