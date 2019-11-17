Rhumbline Advisers Has $1.15 Million Stock Position in Presidio Inc (NASDAQ:PSDO)

Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Presidio Inc (NASDAQ:PSDO) by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 68,088 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,911 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.08% of Presidio worth $1,151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Presidio by 1.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,323,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,104,000 after buying an additional 64,930 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Presidio by 34.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,506,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,932,000 after buying an additional 898,110 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Presidio by 116.6% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 839,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,478,000 after buying an additional 452,037 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Presidio by 11.4% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 538,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,362,000 after buying an additional 55,235 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Presidio by 80.3% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 518,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,082,000 after buying an additional 230,764 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Presidio alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on PSDO shares. BidaskClub cut shares of Presidio from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. ValuEngine cut shares of Presidio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.00.

PSDO stock opened at $16.56 on Friday. Presidio Inc has a 52 week low of $12.04 and a 52 week high of $17.49. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.97. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.40 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Presidio (NASDAQ:PSDO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.11. Presidio had a net margin of 1.46% and a return on equity of 6.97%. The business had revenue of $772.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $791.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. Presidio’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 26th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 24th. Presidio’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.00%.

About Presidio

Presidio, Inc provides information technology (IT) solutions to the middle market in North America. The company offers digital infrastructure solutions that enable clients to deploy IT infrastructure, as well as focuses on networking, collaboration, enterprise mobility, Internet of Things, and data analytics.

Read More: What are earnings reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Presidio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Presidio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.