Rhumbline Advisers Acquires 470 Shares of Premier Inc (NASDAQ:PINC)

Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Premier Inc (NASDAQ:PINC) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,640 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 470 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Premier were worth $1,175,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Premier in the second quarter worth approximately $204,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Premier in the second quarter worth approximately $579,000. Riverhead Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Premier by 13.1% in the second quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 17,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after buying an additional 1,990 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Premier in the second quarter worth approximately $1,264,000. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its stake in Premier by 84.8% in the second quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 381,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,916,000 after buying an additional 175,000 shares in the last quarter. 50.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Premier alerts:

In related news, SVP David Alfred Hargraves sold 2,015 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.05, for a total transaction of $70,625.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 22,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $774,815.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Craig S. Mckasson sold 2,287 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $84,619.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 117,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,331,146. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,315 shares of company stock valued at $416,586. Insiders own 17.67% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PINC opened at $36.66 on Friday. Premier Inc has a 1 year low of $27.37 and a 1 year high of $42.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $32.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.24. The company has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.15, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.34.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. Premier had a net margin of 17.74% and a negative return on equity of 51.84%. The firm had revenue of $302.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $295.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Premier Inc will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

PINC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub raised Premier from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. ValuEngine raised Premier from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Canaccord Genuity raised Premier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Premier from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Premier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

About Premier

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and document shredding services and software-as-a-service informatics products.

Featured Story: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PINC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Premier Inc (NASDAQ:PINC).

Receive News & Ratings for Premier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.