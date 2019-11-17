Rhumbline Advisers Acquires 2,596 Shares of Penn Virginia Co. (NASDAQ:PVAC)

Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Penn Virginia Co. (NASDAQ:PVAC) by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 43,325 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,596 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Penn Virginia were worth $1,259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Penn Virginia by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its position in Penn Virginia by 7.1% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. raised its position in Penn Virginia by 0.3% in the second quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 234,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,206,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Hillcrest Asset Management LLC raised its position in Penn Virginia by 0.6% in the second quarter. Hillcrest Asset Management LLC now owns 166,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tyers Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Penn Virginia in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.22% of the company’s stock.

In other Penn Virginia news, CFO Steven A. Hartman sold 12,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.58, for a total value of $421,096.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven A. Hartman sold 18,586 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.98, for a total value of $612,966.28. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PVAC opened at $26.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Penn Virginia Co. has a 1 year low of $23.00 and a 1 year high of $63.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.74 and a 200-day moving average of $31.06. The company has a market capitalization of $377.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.37.

Penn Virginia (NASDAQ:PVAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.08. Penn Virginia had a return on equity of 29.06% and a net margin of 56.77%. The firm had revenue of $119.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.18 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Penn Virginia Co. will post 8 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Penn Virginia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine downgraded Penn Virginia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Penn Virginia in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Penn Virginia from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Penn Virginia currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.50.

Penn Virginia Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the onshore exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in the United States. It primarily operates wells in the Eagle Ford Shale field in South Texas. As of December 31, 2018, it had total proved reserves of approximately 123 million barrels of oil equivalent; and 460 gross productive wells, as well as owned approximately 98,200 gross acres of leasehold and royalty interests.

