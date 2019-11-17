Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) vs. Youngevity International (NYSE:YGYI) Financial Survey

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) and Youngevity International (NASDAQ:YGYI) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, risk and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Revolve Group and Youngevity International’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Revolve Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Youngevity International $162.45 million 0.75 -$20.07 million N/A N/A

Revolve Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Youngevity International.

Profitability

This table compares Revolve Group and Youngevity International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Revolve Group N/A N/A N/A Youngevity International -15.91% -90.25% -27.41%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

20.4% of Revolve Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.9% of Youngevity International shares are owned by institutional investors. 55.6% of Youngevity International shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Revolve Group and Youngevity International, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Revolve Group 0 2 8 0 2.80 Youngevity International 0 0 1 0 3.00

Revolve Group currently has a consensus price target of $38.33, suggesting a potential upside of 147.95%. Youngevity International has a consensus price target of $14.00, suggesting a potential upside of 246.53%. Given Youngevity International’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Youngevity International is more favorable than Revolve Group.

Summary

Revolve Group beats Youngevity International on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Revolve Group

Revolve Group, Inc. operates as an online fashion retailer for consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands. It provides women's apparel, footwear, accessories, and beauty styles under a range of established and emerging brands, as well as owned brands. Revolve Group, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Cerritos, California.

About Youngevity International

Youngevity International, Inc. develops and distributes health and nutrition related products and services through independent direct selling network in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Direct Selling and Commercial Coffee. The company offers approximately 5,500 products, including nutritional, vitamin, mineral, herbal, liquid, and dietary supplements; apparel; fashion and jewelry accessories; digital products; and packaged foods. It also provides automotive fuel additive, organic food and beverage, performance and energy, health and wellness, tea, weight loss, gourmet coffee, skincare and cosmetic, jewelry, beauty, and pet supplement products; and lifestyle products, such as spa, home, and garden products. In addition, the company manufactures and distributes essential-oil based nontoxic cleaning and care products for personal, home, and professional use. Further, it produces and sells coffee products under Café La Rica, Café Alma, Josie's Java House, Javalution Urban Grind, Javalution Daily Grind, and Javalution Royal Roast brand names. The company sells coffee products to wellness and retirement centers, and various cruise lines and cruise line distributors through retailers and distributors, as well as directly to the consumers under the JavaFit brand. Youngevity International, Inc. also markets its products through a range of consumer Websites, such as youngevity.com; ygyi.com; youngofficial.com; heritagemakers.com; mkcollab.com; clrroasters.com; cafelarica.com; javalution.com; mialisia.com; and mybeyondorganic.com. The company was formerly known as AL International, Inc. and changed its name to Youngevity International, Inc. in July 2013. Youngevity International, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Chula Vista, California.

