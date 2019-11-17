Restoration Hardware (NYSE:RH) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Restoration Hardware Holdings, Inc (NYSE:RH) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 2,829,236 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 180% from the previous session’s volume of 1,011,706 shares.The stock last traded at $188.47 and had previously closed at $175.22.

Several brokerages have commented on RH. Wolfe Research began coverage on Restoration Hardware in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $197.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded Restoration Hardware from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Restoration Hardware from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Barclays started coverage on Restoration Hardware in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $198.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Restoration Hardware from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $164.38.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $177.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $137.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.92, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.79.

Restoration Hardware (NYSE:RH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 10th. The company reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $706.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $698.00 million. Restoration Hardware had a negative return on equity of 230.09% and a net margin of 6.05%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Restoration Hardware Holdings, Inc will post 10.93 EPS for the current year.

In other Restoration Hardware news, Director Mark S. Demilio sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $150,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Keith Belling sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.47, for a total value of $729,880.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,646 shares in the company, valued at $3,037,395.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 62,790 shares of company stock worth $10,602,127. Insiders own 36.40% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Restoration Hardware stock. Tiverton Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Restoration Hardware Holdings, Inc (NYSE:RH) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, tableware, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, restorationhardware.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

