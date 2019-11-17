Research Analysts Set Expectations for LogicBio Therapeutics Inc’s Q3 2019 Earnings (NASDAQ:LOGC)

LogicBio Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:LOGC) – Research analysts at William Blair lowered their Q3 2019 earnings per share estimates for LogicBio Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 12th. William Blair analyst R. Prasad now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.48) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.47). William Blair currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for LogicBio Therapeutics’ Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.54) EPS, FY2019 earnings at ($1.82) EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at ($0.56) EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.86) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.78) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.60) EPS and FY2020 earnings at ($2.82) EPS.

LogicBio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LOGC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.02).

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on LOGC. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of LogicBio Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. ValuEngine raised LogicBio Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut LogicBio Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.67.

Shares of LogicBio Therapeutics stock opened at $9.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $216.63 million and a PE ratio of -3.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.73. LogicBio Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $6.34 and a 52 week high of $20.07.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LOGC. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of LogicBio Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of LogicBio Therapeutics by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 1,969 shares in the last quarter. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University grew its stake in shares of LogicBio Therapeutics by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University now owns 949,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,343,000 after buying an additional 40,199 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of LogicBio Therapeutics by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 451,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,873,000 after buying an additional 85,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of LogicBio Therapeutics by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 277,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,612,000 after buying an additional 7,588 shares in the last quarter. 56.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LogicBio Therapeutics Company Profile

LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on developing medicines to treat rare diseases in patients with unmet medical need using GeneRide technology platform. The GeneRide technology is designed to integrate corrective genes into a patient's genome to provide a therapeutic effect.

