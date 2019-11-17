Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Skyworks Solutions Inc’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 13th. Oppenheimer analyst R. Schafer forecasts that the semiconductor manufacturer will post earnings of $1.80 per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Skyworks Solutions’ Q2 2021 earnings at $1.56 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.66 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $1.85 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BidaskClub raised Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Skyworks Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Charter Equity reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Monday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Skyworks Solutions to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $102.00 in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.92.

Shares of SWKS stock opened at $99.42 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $16.96 billion, a PE ratio of 17.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $88.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.49. Skyworks Solutions has a 12 month low of $60.12 and a 12 month high of $102.87.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.02. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 24.41% and a net margin of 25.28%. The company had revenue of $827.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $824.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mechanics Bank Trust Department bought a new stake in Skyworks Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 492.6% during the 3rd quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 320 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Next Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 118.7% during the 2nd quarter. Next Capital Management LLC now owns 339 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Skyworks Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Cribstone Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Skyworks Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. 82.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Skyworks Solutions news, Director David J. Aldrich sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.35, for a total transaction of $993,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 213,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,164,729.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy R. Furey sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.30, for a total value of $291,550.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,734,639.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 74,884 shares of company stock valued at $7,259,277 over the last ninety days. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 30.82%.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property worldwide. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, LED drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

