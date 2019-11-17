Relex Trading Down 4.2% Over Last 7 Days (RLX)

Relex (CURRENCY:RLX) traded 5.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on November 16th. One Relex token can currently be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Sistemkoin, Stocks.Exchange and IDEX. Relex has a total market capitalization of $416,849.00 and $131.00 worth of Relex was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Relex has traded 4.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00003088 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011800 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.16 or 0.00235837 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.51 or 0.01444942 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0727 or 0.00000850 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00034572 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.17 or 0.00142406 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Relex Token Profile

Relex’s launch date was August 9th, 2017. Relex’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,854,204,013 tokens. The official website for Relex is www.relex.io . The Reddit community for Relex is /r/RelexRLX . Relex’s official Twitter account is @RelexTalk and its Facebook page is accessible here

Relex Token Trading

Relex can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Sistemkoin, IDEX, Stocks.Exchange and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Relex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Relex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Relex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

