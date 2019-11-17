Reed’s’ (REED) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Lake Street Capital

Lake Street Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Reed’s (NYSEAMERICAN:REED) in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Lake Street Capital currently has a $2.50 price objective on the consumer goods maker’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $6.00.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on REED. Maxim Group restated a buy rating and set a $2.00 price target on shares of Reed’s in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Reed’s from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $3.69.

NYSEAMERICAN REED traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $0.74. 527,913 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 210,550. Reed’s has a 1 year low of $0.53 and a 1 year high of $4.05.

Reed’s (NYSEAMERICAN:REED) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $8.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.55 million.

In related news, CEO John Bello acquired 1,666,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.60 per share, for a total transaction of $999,999.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Norman E. Jr. Snyder acquired 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.16 per share, for a total transaction of $168,960.00. In the last quarter, insiders bought 1,983,498 shares of company stock worth $1,358,534.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in Reed’s by 1,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 600,000 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $2,268,000 after purchasing an additional 570,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Reed’s by 696.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 330,893 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 289,337 shares during the period. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning increased its holdings in Reed’s by 2,775.0% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 575,000 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $748,000 after purchasing an additional 555,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Reed’s by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 931,589 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $3,522,000 after purchasing an additional 202,807 shares during the period. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in Reed’s during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,182,000.

Reed's, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and sells natural hand-crafted beverages and candies in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, Australia, and South America. Its products include Reed's ginger beers; Virgil's root beer and cream sodas; Flying Cauldron Butterscotch Beer; and Sonoma Sparkler branded sparkling juices.

