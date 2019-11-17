Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Jefferies Financial Group

Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB)‘s stock had its “sell” rating restated by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. They presently have a GBX 5,000 ($65.33) price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 14.40% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from GBX 6,500 ($84.93) to GBX 6,000 ($78.40) in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Shore Capital reiterated an “under review” rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 6,750 ($88.20) to GBX 6,350 ($82.97) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. DZ Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 6,500 ($84.93) to GBX 6,000 ($78.40) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 7,300 ($95.39) price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 6,773.33 ($88.51).

Shares of LON:RB traded up GBX 44 ($0.57) during trading on Friday, reaching GBX 5,841 ($76.32). The stock had a trading volume of 1,239,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,720,000. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 6,040.12 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 6,237.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.08. The stock has a market cap of $41.17 billion and a P/E ratio of 29.32. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 5,510 ($72.00) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 6,778 ($88.57).

In other Reckitt Benckiser Group news, insider Warren Tucker bought 580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 5,810 ($75.92) per share, with a total value of £33,698 ($44,032.41). Also, insider Adrian Nevil Hennah sold 81,063 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 6,399 ($83.61), for a total transaction of £5,187,221.37 ($6,778,023.48).

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

