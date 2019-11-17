RDL Realisation (LON:RDL) Trading Down 0.2%

RDL Realisation PLC (LON:RDL)’s share price was down 0.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 204.06 ($2.67) and last traded at GBX 207.50 ($2.71), approximately 1,861 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 4,704 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 208 ($2.72).

The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 215.23 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 298.30.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th were paid a dividend of GBX 33 ($0.43) per share. This represents a yield of 13.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 10th.

Ranger Direct Lending Fund Plc is a closed-ended investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to seek to provide shareholders with an attractive return, principally in the form of quarterly income distributions, by acquiring a portfolio of debt obligations (such as loans, invoice receivables and asset financing arrangements) that have been originated or issued by direct lending platforms.

