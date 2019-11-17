Raymond James Reiterates Strong-Buy Rating for CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU)

CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU)‘s stock had its “strong-buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Raymond James in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They presently have a C$3.25 price target on the stock. Raymond James’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 69.27% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on CEU. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$3.25 to C$3.50 in a research report on Monday, August 12th. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$3.75 to C$3.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of CES Energy Solutions from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from C$3.00 to C$3.50 in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of CES Energy Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from C$4.00 to C$2.00 in a research report on Friday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$3.53.

Shares of CES Energy Solutions stock opened at C$1.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.08, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 3.63. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$2.11. CES Energy Solutions has a twelve month low of C$1.68 and a twelve month high of C$3.67. The firm has a market cap of $478.38 million and a P/E ratio of 17.45.

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable chemical solutions throughout the life-cycle of the oilfield. The company provides solutions at the drill-bit, at the point of completion and stimulation, at the wellhead and pump-jack, and through to the pipeline and midstream market.

