Raymond James Lowers Nuvectra (NASDAQ:NVTR) to Market Perform

Raymond James lowered shares of Nuvectra (NASDAQ:NVTR) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered their price target on Nuvectra from $18.00 to $4.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nuvectra from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. ValuEngine lowered Nuvectra from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their target price on Nuvectra to $10.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Nuvectra currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $8.75.

Get Nuvectra alerts:

NASDAQ:NVTR traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $0.17. The company had a trading volume of 4,501,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,293,713. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 4.86 and a quick ratio of 4.42. The company has a market capitalization of $4.03 million, a PE ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 0.69. Nuvectra has a 52 week low of $0.16 and a 52 week high of $20.85.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its position in Nuvectra by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 211,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 47,500 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in Nuvectra by 34.7% in the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 105,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 27,100 shares during the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Nuvectra by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 50,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Nuvectra in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in Nuvectra in the 2nd quarter worth about $634,000. 74.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nuvectra

Nuvectra Corporation, a neurostimulation medical device company, develops and commercializes neurostimulation technology platform for the treatment of various disorders in neuroscience and clinical markets. The company offers Algovita, a spinal cord stimulation system for the treatment of chronic intractable pain of the trunk and limbs.

Recommended Story: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Receive News & Ratings for Nuvectra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuvectra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.