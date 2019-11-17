Rational Advisors LLC Sells 21,596 Shares of Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP)

Rational Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 98.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 286 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 21,596 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $46,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ADP. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 7,192 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. CX Institutional increased its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,472 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,853 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC increased its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 2,592 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 7,245 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. 80.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 48,571 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.51, for a total value of $8,184,699.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 144,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,416,930.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Brock Albinson sold 6,683 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.87, for a total value of $1,121,875.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,057,916.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 104,646 shares of company stock valued at $17,293,261. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADP opened at $171.17 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Automatic Data Processing has a 12-month low of $121.40 and a 12-month high of $174.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $162.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $163.87. The company has a market capitalization of $73.62 billion, a PE ratio of 31.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.88.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The business services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 46.94% and a net margin of 16.52%. The firm had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. Automatic Data Processing’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing will post 6.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 12th. This is a positive change from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is currently 57.98%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ADP. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $150.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. BidaskClub upgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Wolfe Research downgraded Automatic Data Processing from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Automatic Data Processing to $176.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Automatic Data Processing has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $179.56.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

