Rational Advisors LLC Has $52,000 Stock Holdings in Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE:JCI)

Rational Advisors LLC raised its stake in Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE:JCI) by 163.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,186 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 735 shares during the quarter. Rational Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $52,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Johnson Controls International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Johnson Controls International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Johnson Controls International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Kavar Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Johnson Controls International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Hudock Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Johnson Controls International by 2,231.4% in the 2nd quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC now owns 816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 781 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.74% of the company’s stock.

JCI stock opened at $42.39 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $33.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.94. Johnson Controls International PLC has a 12 month low of $28.30 and a 12 month high of $44.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $42.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.43.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.42 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 23.67% and a return on equity of 8.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Johnson Controls International PLC will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JCI has been the topic of several research reports. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research note on Sunday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.63.

In related news, VP Robert M. Vanhimbergen sold 2,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total transaction of $100,098.45. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $515,727.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Gretchen R. Haggerty acquired 6,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $41.40 per share, with a total value of $257,508.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 12,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $532,404. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 180,087 shares of company stock valued at $7,817,006 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. The company operates through Building Technologies & Solutions and Power Solutions segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, and air conditioning systems, controls systems, integrated electronic security systems, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, to non-residential building and industrial applications.

