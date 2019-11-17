Rational Advisors LLC Has $36,000 Stock Holdings in American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL)

Rational Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL) by 52.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,347 shares of the airline’s stock after buying an additional 464 shares during the quarter. Rational Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Airlines Group were worth $36,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in American Airlines Group by 7.7% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 27,590 shares of the airline’s stock worth $900,000 after purchasing an additional 1,975 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in American Airlines Group by 2.4% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 81,183 shares of the airline’s stock worth $2,700,000 after purchasing an additional 1,939 shares during the period. Zazove Associates LLC bought a new position in American Airlines Group during the second quarter worth about $124,000. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its stake in American Airlines Group by 125.9% during the second quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 14,353 shares of the airline’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new position in American Airlines Group during the second quarter worth about $16,305,000. 80.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of American Airlines Group stock opened at $28.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.69. American Airlines Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $24.23 and a fifty-two week high of $40.58. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.16, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The airline reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $11.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.93 billion. American Airlines Group had a net margin of 3.50% and a negative return on equity of 1,294.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that American Airlines Group Inc will post 5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 6th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 5th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. American Airlines Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.79%.

In related news, Director James F. Albaugh acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $31.41 per share, with a total value of $314,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 36,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,133,618.31. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Robert D. Isom, Jr. acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $26.34 per share, for a total transaction of $65,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 771,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,315,278.14. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

AAL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of American Airlines Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Bank of America cut shares of American Airlines Group to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Buckingham Research cut their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $35.00 target price on shares of American Airlines Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. American Airlines Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.87.

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. It provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a mainline fleet of 956 aircraft. It serves 350 destinations in approximately 50 countries, principally from its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, London Heathrow, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC The company was formerly known as AMR Corporation and changed its name to American Airlines Group Inc in December 2013.

