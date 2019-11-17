Rational Advisors LLC Buys 2,678 Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE:FCX)

Rational Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE:FCX) by 82.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,939 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,678 shares during the quarter. Rational Advisors LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $57,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 908.6% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,036 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 2,735 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the third quarter worth $30,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 6,082.1% during the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 3,462 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 3,406 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 63.9% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 4,282 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the second quarter worth $42,000. 72.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FCX shares. Clarkson Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Friday, September 20th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. BNP Paribas started coverage on Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Friday, September 20th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.10.

FCX stock opened at $11.16 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.68 billion, a PE ratio of 98.27 and a beta of 2.44. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.38. Freeport-McMoRan Inc has a 52 week low of $8.43 and a 52 week high of $14.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The natural resource company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.49 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a positive return on equity of 0.91% and a negative net margin of 0.22%. Freeport-McMoRan’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan Inc will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 11th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.16%.

About Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines; South America Mining; Indonesia Mining; Molybdenum Mines; Rod and Refining; Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining; and Corporate, Other, and Eliminations.

