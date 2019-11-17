Rational Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL)

Rational Advisors LLC increased its position in Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL) by 77.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,876 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after purchasing an additional 817 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC’s holdings in Noble Energy were worth $42,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Park National Corp OH increased its holdings in Noble Energy by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 87,082 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $1,950,000 after buying an additional 1,417 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in shares of Noble Energy by 31.4% during the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 2,025,531 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $45,372,000 after purchasing an additional 483,966 shares during the period. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY grew its stake in shares of Noble Energy by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 10,408 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Noble Energy by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 65,162 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after purchasing an additional 4,875 shares during the period. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new stake in shares of Noble Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $399,000. 98.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NBL stock opened at $20.88 on Friday. Noble Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.11 and a twelve month high of $28.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.96.

Noble Energy (NYSE:NBL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The oil and gas development company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. Noble Energy had a negative return on equity of 0.82% and a negative net margin of 25.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Noble Energy, Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 4th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 1st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Noble Energy’s payout ratio is currently 53.33%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NBL. KeyCorp began coverage on Noble Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Noble Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $28.00 price target on Noble Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on Noble Energy from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Noble Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.89.

Noble Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company owns, operates, develops, and acquires domestic midstream infrastructure assets in the DJ and Delaware Basins.

