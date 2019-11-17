Radiant Logistics (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Radiant Logistics (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Radiant Logistics is executing a strategy to build a global transportation and supply chain management company through organic growth and the strategic acquisition of regional best-of-breed non- asset based transportation and logistics providers to offer its customers domestic and international freight forwarding and an expanding array of value added supply chain management services, including asset recovery and reverse logistics, order fulfillment, inventory management and warehousing. “

Separately, Cowen set a $7.00 target price on Radiant Logistics and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th.

NYSEAMERICAN RLGT traded up $0.14 on Wednesday, reaching $5.22. The stock had a trading volume of 205,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 326,935. Radiant Logistics has a 12-month low of $4.06 and a 12-month high of $7.33.

Radiant Logistics (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $200.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.56 million.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Radiant Logistics in the third quarter worth $52,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Radiant Logistics in the first quarter worth $85,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Radiant Logistics by 102.6% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 8,319 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Radiant Logistics in the second quarter worth $130,000. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Radiant Logistics by 38.4% in the second quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 21,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 5,952 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.47% of the company’s stock.

Radiant Logistics, Inc operates as a third-party logistics and multi-modal transportation services company primarily in the United States and Canada. The company offers domestic and international air and ocean freight forwarding services; and freight brokerage services, including truckload, less than truckload, and intermodal services.

