Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RARX) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.57 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RARX) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.57) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Ra Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.64) to ($0.47). Ra Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.47) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 21.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, March 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Ra Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($2.05) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.16) to ($1.81). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($2.66) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.04) to ($2.33). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Ra Pharmaceuticals.

Ra Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RARX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $3.00 million for the quarter.

A number of research firms have commented on RARX. BidaskClub lowered shares of Ra Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ra Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Ra Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Raymond James lowered shares of Ra Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Ra Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.36.

In other news, insider Ramin Farzaneh-Far sold 10,595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.26, for a total value of $267,629.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $215,240.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Simon Read sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.41, for a total value of $254,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $412,505.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,475 shares of company stock worth $1,402,939 in the last quarter. 4.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Ra Pharmaceuticals by 218.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 2,627 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Ra Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth approximately $115,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Ra Pharmaceuticals by 26.2% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 1,290 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Ra Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $229,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its holdings in Ra Pharmaceuticals by 12.9% in the second quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 10,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.12% of the company’s stock.

RARX stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Thursday, hitting $46.75. The company had a trading volume of 418,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 889,787. The company has a current ratio of 25.73, a quick ratio of 25.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Ra Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $13.73 and a fifty-two week high of $47.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.69 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a 50 day moving average of $40.24 and a 200 day moving average of $30.43.

Ra Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of diseases caused by excessive or uncontrolled activation of the complement system. The company's peptide chemistry platform enables the production of synthetic macrocyclic peptides that combine the diversity and specificity of antibodies with the pharmacological properties of small molecules.

