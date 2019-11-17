Qurate Retail Inc Series A (NASDAQ:QRTEA) Shares Purchased by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A (NASDAQ:QRTEA) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,551,472 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 757,262 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 5.16% of Qurate Retail Inc Series A worth $267,023,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of QRTEA. Avestar Capital LLC increased its holdings in Qurate Retail Inc Series A by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 4,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 908 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Qurate Retail Inc Series A in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Qurate Retail Inc Series A by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 810 shares during the period. Machina Capital S.A.S. increased its holdings in Qurate Retail Inc Series A by 349.2% in the 2nd quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. now owns 7,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 5,989 shares during the period. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in Qurate Retail Inc Series A in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $102,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Qurate Retail Inc Series A alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ QRTEA opened at $10.30 on Friday. Qurate Retail Inc Series A has a 12 month low of $9.11 and a 12 month high of $24.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.54, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.16.

Qurate Retail Inc Series A (NASDAQ:QRTEA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.08. Qurate Retail Inc Series A had a positive return on equity of 14.94% and a negative net margin of 2.37%. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Qurate Retail Inc Series A will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on QRTEA shares. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A from $24.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Qurate Retail Inc Series A currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.00.

Qurate Retail Inc Series A Company Profile

Qurate Retail, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through live video programs, Websites, and mobile applications to 404 million households worldwide each day.

Featured Article: FAANG Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QRTEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Qurate Retail Inc Series A (NASDAQ:QRTEA).

Receive News & Ratings for Qurate Retail Inc Series A Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qurate Retail Inc Series A and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.