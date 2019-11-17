QunQun Price Down 5.7% Over Last Week (QUN)

QunQun (CURRENCY:QUN) traded up 3.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on November 17th. One QunQun coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0063 or 0.00000073 BTC on exchanges including $5.60, $13.77, $18.94 and $24.68. QunQun has a total market cap of $4.10 million and $1.49 million worth of QunQun was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, QunQun has traded down 5.7% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00042434 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $666.52 or 0.07767870 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0364 or 0.00000425 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

MEXC Token (MEXC) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002288 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001399 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000076 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00017287 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0896 or 0.00001044 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000231 BTC.

About QunQun

QunQun (QUN) is a coin. It launched on January 5th, 2018. QunQun’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 653,918,850 coins. QunQun’s official message board is medium.com/@qunqun_io . The official website for QunQun is qunqun.io . QunQun’s official Twitter account is @qunqun_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling QunQun

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QunQun directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade QunQun should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase QunQun using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

