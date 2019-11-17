Qumu (NASDAQ:QUMU) Upgraded to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Qumu (NASDAQ:QUMU) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Qumu from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st.

QUMU traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.50. The stock had a trading volume of 43,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,350. Qumu has a one year low of $1.85 and a one year high of $4.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.41. The company has a market capitalization of $33.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.60 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Qumu (NASDAQ:QUMU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The technology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $6.67 million during the quarter. Qumu had a negative return on equity of 68.24% and a negative net margin of 18.14%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Qumu will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Vern Hanzlik bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.50 per share, with a total value of $50,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 245,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $612,540. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Harbert Discovery Fund Gp, Llc bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.50 per share, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Insiders acquired 136,000 shares of company stock worth $340,000 over the last three months. Insiders own 23.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Qumu during the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Qumu by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 765,371 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,176,000 after buying an additional 84,190 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Qumu by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 294,765 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after buying an additional 23,021 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Qumu by 135.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 250,994 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after buying an additional 144,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Qumu during the 2nd quarter valued at about $433,000. 35.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Qumu Corporation provides tools to create, manage, secure, distribute, and deliver live and on-demand video content for the enterprises. It offers an end-to-end video creation, management, and delivery solution through the sale of software licenses and hardware, software on server appliance, software-enabled devices, and a cloud-hosted software-as-a-service platform.

