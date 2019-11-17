Quebecoin Trading Down 2.4% Over Last 7 Days (QBC)

Quebecoin (CURRENCY:QBC) traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on November 17th. One Quebecoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0012 or 0.00000014 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Quebecoin has traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar. Quebecoin has a market cap of $8,092.00 and approximately $12.00 worth of Quebecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

GanjaCoin (MRJA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0410 or 0.00000441 BTC.

Mao Zedong (MAO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0574 or 0.00000650 BTC.

VirtualCoin (VC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Digital Money Bits (DMB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BumbaCoin (BUMBA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

CrevaCoin (CREVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dollar Online (DOLLAR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Tristar Coin (TSTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

LevoPlus (LVPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Arbitracoin (ATC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Quebecoin Coin Profile

Quebecoin (CRYPTO:QBC) is a coin. It launched on July 24th, 2014. Quebecoin’s total supply is 8,803,138 coins and its circulating supply is 6,703,138 coins. Quebecoin’s official website is www.quebecoin.org . Quebecoin’s official Twitter account is @quebecoin_qbc

Buying and Selling Quebecoin

Quebecoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quebecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quebecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Quebecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

