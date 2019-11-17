Qudian Inc – (NYSE:QD) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Qudian Inc – (NYSE:QD) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.27.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on QD. TheStreet lowered Qudian from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Qudian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 9th. ValuEngine lowered Qudian from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, BOCOM International began coverage on Qudian in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $6.82 price objective on the stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in QD. Equitec Specialists LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Qudian during the 2nd quarter valued at about $150,000. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in Qudian during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $836,000. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in Qudian by 30.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 30,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 7,232 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Qudian by 140.2% during the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 449,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,369,000 after purchasing an additional 262,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd increased its holdings in Qudian by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 28,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 4,004 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE QD traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $7.50. The stock had a trading volume of 5,778,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,360,508. The company has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 1.67. Qudian has a 1-year low of $4.16 and a 1-year high of $9.20. The company has a quick ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.56.

Qudian (NYSE:QD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 16th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $323.48 million for the quarter. Qudian had a return on equity of 31.21% and a net margin of 44.04%. On average, research analysts forecast that Qudian will post 2 EPS for the current year.

About Qudian

Qudian Inc provides online small consumer credit products in the People's Republic of China. It uses big data-enabled technologies, including artificial intelligence and machine learning to transform the consumer finance experience. The company offers small credit products, such as cash credit products; merchandise credit products to finance borrowers' direct purchase of merchandise offered on its marketplace on installment basis; and budget auto financing products.

