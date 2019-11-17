Q4 2019 Earnings Estimate for AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (NYSE:AMC) Issued By Barrington Research

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (NYSE:AMC) – Barrington Research cut their Q4 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of AMC Entertainment in a report issued on Tuesday, November 12th. Barrington Research analyst J. Goss now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.23 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.31. Barrington Research currently has a “Buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for AMC Entertainment’s Q1 2020 earnings at ($0.73) EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.07 EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.52) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.19) EPS.

Get AMC Entertainment alerts:

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on AMC. Imperial Capital dropped their price objective on AMC Entertainment from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 7th. Macquarie set a $16.00 price objective on AMC Entertainment and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. ValuEngine cut AMC Entertainment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Wedbush set a $15.00 price objective on AMC Entertainment and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a $11.00 price objective on AMC Entertainment and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.43.

NYSE:AMC opened at $8.76 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $922.18 million, a P/E ratio of 67.38 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.16. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.02. AMC Entertainment has a 1-year low of $8.54 and a 1-year high of $17.07.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. AMC Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 8.31% and a net margin of 0.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.82) earnings per share.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMC. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust raised its holdings in shares of AMC Entertainment by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of AMC Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth $262,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its holdings in shares of AMC Entertainment by 37.7% during the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 181,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,693,000 after buying an additional 49,735 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of AMC Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth $158,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AMC Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth $333,000. 49.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.13%. AMC Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 615.38%.

AMC Entertainment Company Profile

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, involved in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres. As of December 31, 2018, it owned, operated, or had interests in 637 theatres with a total of 8,114 screens in the United States; and 369 theatres and 2,977 screens in European markets.

Featured Article: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for AMC Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMC Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.