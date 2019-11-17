Q3 2020 Earnings Estimate for Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL) Issued By Wedbush

Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL) – Stock analysts at Wedbush lifted their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Shoe Carnival in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 13th. Wedbush analyst C. Svezia now anticipates that the company will earn $0.91 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.90. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Shoe Carnival’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.17 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.67 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.91 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.00 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.21 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.96 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.30 EPS.

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80. Shoe Carnival had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 3.81%. The company had revenue of $268.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub raised Shoe Carnival from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 19th. ValuEngine raised Shoe Carnival from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $37.00 target price on Shoe Carnival and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Pivotal Research set a $31.00 target price on Shoe Carnival and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Shoe Carnival from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.75.

Shares of SCVL stock opened at $36.62 on Friday. Shoe Carnival has a 1-year low of $21.47 and a 1-year high of $42.02. The company has a market cap of $534.49 million, a P/E ratio of 14.95 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.70 and its 200 day moving average is $29.70.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Shoe Carnival by 15.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 889,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,553,000 after acquiring an additional 120,168 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Shoe Carnival by 20.6% in the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 305,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,437,000 after acquiring an additional 52,300 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Shoe Carnival in the second quarter valued at $8,155,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Shoe Carnival by 52.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 221,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,113,000 after acquiring an additional 76,649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Shoe Carnival by 0.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 185,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Kent A. Kleeberger sold 1,090 shares of Shoe Carnival stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.68, for a total value of $31,261.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,054 shares in the company, valued at $431,748.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles B. Tomm sold 8,000 shares of Shoe Carnival stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.49, for a total value of $235,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $384,520.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 23.60% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 7th were given a dividend of $0.085 per share. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 4th. Shoe Carnival’s payout ratio is 13.88%.

Shoe Carnival Company Profile

Shoe Carnival, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a family footwear retailer in the United States. The company offers various dress, casual, and athletic footwear products for men, women, and children; and accessories, such as socks, belts, shoe care items, handbags, sport bags, backpacks, scarves, and wallets.

