Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for D. R. Horton Inc Lifted by Seaport Global Securities (NYSE:DHI)

D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI) – Analysts at Seaport Global Securities boosted their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for D. R. Horton in a research note issued on Tuesday, November 12th. Seaport Global Securities analyst M. Weintraub now forecasts that the construction company will post earnings of $0.89 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.82. Seaport Global Securities currently has a “Buy” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for D. R. Horton’s Q2 2020 earnings at $1.05 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.39 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.37 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $4.70 EPS.

Get D. R. Horton alerts:

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on DHI. Buckingham Research downgraded D. R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on D. R. Horton from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. JMP Securities raised their target price on D. R. Horton from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays raised their target price on D. R. Horton from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on D. R. Horton from $52.50 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. D. R. Horton currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.48.

NYSE DHI opened at $53.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 7.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. D. R. Horton has a twelve month low of $32.39 and a twelve month high of $55.67. The company has a market cap of $20.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $52.65 and its 200 day moving average is $47.73.

D. R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The construction company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.10. D. R. Horton had a return on equity of 16.63% and a net margin of 9.20%. The company had revenue of $5.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.22 EPS. D. R. Horton’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be given a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 26th. This is a positive change from D. R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. D. R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.99%.

In other news, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 7,000 shares of D. R. Horton stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.45, for a total value of $346,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.87% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of D. R. Horton by 97.7% in the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 690 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of D. R. Horton in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of D. R. Horton in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of D. R. Horton by 268.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 939 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Motco bought a new position in shares of D. R. Horton in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. 86.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About D. R. Horton

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 27 states and 81 markets in the United States under the names of D.R.

Featured Story: Support Level

Receive News & Ratings for D. R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D. R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.