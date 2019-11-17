PVH (NYSE:PVH) Coverage Initiated at Barclays

Equities research analysts at Barclays began coverage on shares of PVH (NYSE:PVH) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage set an “equal weight” rating and a $100.00 price target on the textile maker’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 0.08% from the stock’s current price.

PVH has been the topic of a number of other research reports. UBS Group set a $117.00 target price on PVH and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Cowen cut their target price on PVH from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered PVH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 4th. ValuEngine lowered PVH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on PVH from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.95.

Get PVH alerts:

NYSE PVH traded up $2.08 on Tuesday, reaching $99.92. The stock had a trading volume of 667,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 884,359. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. PVH has a 12-month low of $67.41 and a 12-month high of $134.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $89.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.12.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The textile maker reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 billion. PVH had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 6.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.18 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that PVH will post 9.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Emanuel Chirico acquired 133,155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $74.99 per share, with a total value of $9,985,293.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Henry Nasella acquired 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $80.37 per share, for a total transaction of $502,312.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in PVH by 108.9% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 940 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new position in PVH in the second quarter valued at $4,760,000. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in PVH by 88.8% in the second quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 5,315 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in PVH by 6.5% in the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 114,966 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $10,880,000 after buying an additional 7,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oxbow Advisors LLC increased its holdings in PVH by 3.9% in the second quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 10,061 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $952,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. 99.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PVH

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in North America and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's and women's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, dresses, suits, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance and intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim products, handbags, luggage products, footwear, golf apparel, sleepwear and loungewear, fragrances, cosmetics, skincare products and toiletries, socks and tights, jewelry, watches, outerwear, small leather goods, and furnishings, as well as other related products.

See Also: Which market index is the best?

Receive News & Ratings for PVH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PVH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.