Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG) Stock Position Boosted by BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. boosted its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG) by 25.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,501 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,256 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,860 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,896 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. ELCO Management Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. ELCO Management Co. LLC now owns 7,498 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 6,393 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.26% of the company’s stock.

PEG stock opened at $60.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. has a one year low of $49.22 and a one year high of $63.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.88 billion, a PE ratio of 19.52, a P/E/G ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 0.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $62.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.27.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.03. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 14.45% and a return on equity of 11.01%. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PEG. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.23.

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.05, for a total transaction of $104,032.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Derek M. Dirisio sold 2,176 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.08, for a total transaction of $130,734.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,576 shares of company stock valued at $525,939 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid- Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs to customers.

