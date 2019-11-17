Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU) Shares Sold by Eqis Capital Management Inc.

Eqis Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU) by 15.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 605 shares during the quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PRU. Coastal Capital Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. WealthStone Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 241,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 3,264 shares in the last quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. 62.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Prudential Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank lowered shares of Prudential Financial to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $108.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Prudential Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, B. Riley lowered shares of Prudential Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $122.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.81.

In other news, EVP Scott Sleyster sold 12,994 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $1,169,460.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,017,140. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Robert Falzon acquired 3,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $83.98 per share, for a total transaction of $300,648.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 64,228 shares in the company, valued at $5,393,867.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 13,580 shares of company stock worth $1,137,848. 0.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:PRU opened at $93.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $37.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company’s 50-day moving average is $90.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.41. Prudential Financial Inc has a 12-month low of $75.61 and a 12-month high of $106.39.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.07 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $12.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.27 billion. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 6.67% and a return on equity of 8.45%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.15 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Prudential Financial Inc will post 11.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 26th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 25th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.27%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.22%.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services. It operates through PGIM, U.S. Workplace Solutions, U.S. Individual Solutions, and International Insurance divisions. The PGIM division offers an array of asset management and advisory services related to public and private fixed income, public equity and real estate, commercial mortgage origination and servicing, and mutual funds and other retail services to institutional, private, and sub-advisory clients, as well as to insurance company separate accounts, government sponsored entities, and the general account.

